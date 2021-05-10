‘We’re all kind of lost without our leader’: Community remembers gym owner lost in fatal crash

GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Community members are coming together to remember Derrick Carson, who was one of three lives lost in a head-on collision Friday evening.

Carson was known widely throughout the Tri-Cities for the gym he owned in Gray, DC Fitness.

According to DC Fitness staff, a candlelight vigil is planned for 8:30 p.m. Monday night outside of the gym.

“We’re all kind of lost without our leader,” Aslan Addington, a personal trainer at DC Fitness said.

Carson had a passion for fitness and serving his community.

“He is someone who believed in a lot of people,” Addington said.

Addington said Carson helped support her as she pursued a career in personal training in a predominately male industry.

“It’s a hard place for a woman to find a spot in,” Addington said. “I just appreciate him more than he will ever know for giving me a chance here. It is so nice to know I had somebody that believed in me like that.”

DC Fitness Gym Manager Angel Briggs said Carson brought her into the gym when she needed it the most.

“If not for Derrick, I don’t know where I’d be today,” Briggs said. “This gym pulled me through some very rough times.”

Addington and Briggs said they aren’t the only lives Carson has impacted. His legacy extends even beyond the gym walls.

“When I say leader, I guess I really mean that he’s been a leader to so many different people in so many different ways,” Addington said.