ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – The newly established Wellspring Foundation of Southwest Virginia presented its first contribution to the region Tuesday with a grant to the Appalachian Highlands Community Dental Center (AHCDC).

The $500,000 grant will help the Abingdon clinic grow and expand operations.

The Virginia Health Care Foundation also donated $100,000 to the dental center. An additional donation of $50,000 from Abingdon resident Jan Hurt was also made.

“So what we want to be able to do is to double the size of our clinic,” said AHCDC site director Scott Miller. “We are going to go from seven chairs to 14. The ability to go from 5 dental residents now to 7 next year so we can see more patients. We really want to be able to expand our services and those in need in Southwest Virginia.”

The AHCDC provides affordable dental care to Southwest Virginia families who are either underserved or uninsured. Expansion plans are set to get underway in the fall with a completion date in 2023.

Tuesday’s donation was the first the Wellspring Foundation has made since it was established in the fall of 2021.