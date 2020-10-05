Well-known Veteran passes away, funeral arrangements announced

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tri-Cities is saying goodbye to an American hero and native to the area.

Arthur Ricker, a well-known veteran in the region, passed away peacefully at his Greene County home on Friday. He was 99 years old.

While he is gone, he will not be forgotten. It was an amazing life for Ricker who at just 19-years-old, served in WWII. He was also a survivor of D-Day and even fought in the Battle of the Bulge.

An obituary from Doughty-Stevens funeral home stated that his body will lie in state from Noon until 7 p.m. on Tuesday for friends and family to pay respects.

A graveside service will be held at Greenelawn Memory Gardens on Wednesday at 11 a-m.