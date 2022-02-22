KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — First-responders across the region are remembering a man who helped train many of them.

Ken Reed died Monday night after a battle with cancer.

Reed served many years as an instructor at Northeast State Community College. He worked for several different EMS agencies across the country and the region.

“Most every provider that you have on the street today, most of them have come into contact with Ken Reed at some point in time or know of him,” said John Manukyan, a paramedic with Washington County-Johnson City EMS. “He was very influential in our area, in our region, for our community, from here to the Tri-Cities, for what he has done in pre-hospital care.”

A memorial service for Reed will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home in Kingsport with visitation following until 6 p.m.