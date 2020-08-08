Welcome home, Nate: Community throws parade for Daniel Boone football player injured in yard work accident

GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Less than 24 hours ago, a Daniel Boone High School football player returned home after spending over a month in the hospital and a rehabilitation center following a yard work accident in June.

Community members joined forces to arrange a parade in celebration of Nathan Rader’s ongoing recovery and return home.

At 2 p.m. family, friends and supporters hosted the “Welcome Home Parade for Nate” in the Daniel Boone High School parking lot.

News Channel 11 spoke to Rader, who appreciates all the outpouring of love and encouragement from his community.

“The support is definitely great,” Rader said. “I love it all. I love every one of these people out here supporting me, and it just feels so good. It’s just our community; it’s a great community is what it is…You know, if you’re cool with everyone and nice to everyone, they show their love back, so that’s what it’s all about.”

Family and friends have held numerous prayer rallies during Rader’s time in Nashville.

From all of us at News Channel 11 and ABC Tri-Cities — welcome home, Nate!