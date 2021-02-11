‘Welcome home’ celebration held for Elizabethton COVID-19 survivor

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — A drive-by “welcome home” celebration was held Thursday for a woman who spent more than two months in the hospital battling COVID-19.

The celebration was for Lori Hubbard, who was discharged from the hospital this morning.

Hubbard was admitted to the hospital on Dec. 6 and spent several weeks on a ventilator in the intensive care unit.

Family and friends at the Valley Forge Free Will Baptist Church celebrated her return home.

“When Lori went in, she was my age, healthy, celebrating the state championship game. And overnight, her life changed,” said Dayla Hurley, a family friend. “So we are thrilled that she is coming home today.”