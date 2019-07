KINGSPORT, Ten. (WJHL) – The Model City is now home to a Weigel’s convenience store.

The company opened its first Kingsport store located on West Stone Drive in the Allandale community on Monday.

Weigel’s says the first 50 people who sign up for a rewards card at the new location will get a chance to win free Weigel’s pizza for a year.

The new store is located at West Stone Drive and Lewis Lane.