Weigel’s convenience store site plan approved near The Pinnacle

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Weigel’s convenience store is coming to Bristol, Tennessee.

The city’s Planning Office tells News Channel 11 a site plan was approved for the business on Nov. 11.

According to the city’s website, the store will be located on Highway 11W near the Pinnacle entrance.

This will be the first store in the Bristol community.

Weigel’s previously opened a Kingsport location back in July.

The cost for construction is pegged at $2.3 million. There is no timelime for construction at this time.

City officials released a list of $100 million in construction projects that are underway.

Vance Middle School Project – More than $31 million.

Tenneva Hotel at 937 Shelby Street – $18 million.

Friendship Ford Dealership on West State Street – $7.2 million.

Friendship Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Dealership on West State Street – $7.9 million.

A multi-family residential development on Stafford Street – $8.2 million.

Best Buy retail building at The Pinnacle – $2.7 million.

Medical office building on Steeles Road – $2.7 million.

