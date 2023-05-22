ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Lane closures are starting this week on Mary Patton Highway as Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) workers repair sinkholes.

Last month, TDOT geotechnical engineers drilled in sinkholes that had appeared between Big Springs Road and Jim Elliott Road to try to determine the best way to fix them.

A TDOT representative told News Channel 11 that after studying these samples, the department has decided that a compensation or pressure grouting treatment would help to stabilize the roadway.

When workers are present, there will be daily road closures near Big Springs Road.

TDOT asks that motorists use caution while driving on the highway.

Work is expected to be completed on or before June 30.