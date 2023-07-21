KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – As Fun Fest nears its end and skies start to clear up, the Tri-Cities is ready to host events all weekend long.

The Storm Team 11 forecast calls for a few isolated showers here and there with temperatures in the low 80s.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

News Channel 11 has compiled a list of events from Friday, July 21 through Sunday, July 23.

Fun Fest

On Friday night, Boyz II Men will take the stage as part of the Sunset Concert Series. The concert begins at 7 p.m. with opener Johnnyswim. The annual Hot Air Balloon Glow will take place on Legion Field Friday at 8 p.m. with 15-20 hot air balloons set to light up the sky.

On Saturday, the balloons stay in the spotlight during Breakfast with the Balloon from 6-9 a.m. and the Hot Air Balloon Rally at 7 a.m. and later at 7 p.m. The concert series continues with Clay Walker and Chris Lane at J. Fred Johnson Stadium at 7 p.m.

The Eastman Fireworks Spectacular will mark the end of Fun Fest 2023 starting at 10 p.m.

For a full list of Fun Fest events and times, click here.

Potter in the Park

Muggles, witches and wizards alike can head to Elizabethton’s Covered Bridge Park at 6 p.m. Friday. The free Potter in the Park event celebrates the fictional birthday of Harry Potter and will feature a search for Horcruxes in downtown. At 7:30 p.m., everyone will reconvene at Covered Bridge Park for a costume contest, followed by trivia, crafts, games, snacks and more.

At dusk, there will be a special showing of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone.

Appalachian League Baseball

On Friday night, the Elizabethton River Riders, Kingsport Axmen and Bristol State Liners play at home. The River Riders are playing a double-header against Danville starting at 5 p.m.

Bristol and Elizabethton also play at home Saturday and Sunday nights. For tickets and times of each game, click here.

Hungry Mother Festival

The Hungry Mother Festival in Marion will celebrate its 50th year this weekend. The festival runs Friday-Sunday at the Hungry Mother State Park.

The three-day festival features vendors, food trucks and games. The Hungry Mother Festival funds the Art League, which in turn supports students and teachers in Smyth County.

Tusculum Alumni Yard Sale

Starting at 9 a.m. Saturday, the community is invited to Tusculum University’s Welcome Center for an Alumni Yard Sale.

The purchases made at the yard sale will support the school’s residence hall upgrades. Items for sale were donated by alumni and community members. The yard sale wraps up at 1 p.m.

Independence on the Frontier

Visitors to Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park on Saturday can take a journey back 247 years to the day when colonials on the frontier learned of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

A special reading of the document will take place inside Fort Watauga at 1 p.m., but activities will be going on throughout the day with glimpses at what life was like on the frontier.

The event runs from 10 a.m. through 4 p.m.

The Bellflower Grand Opening

A new bakery will cut the ribbon and open its doors in Erwin Saturday. The Bellflower will serve Erwin and Unicoi County with breads, pastries, cakes and other desserts.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled for 11 a.m. at 111 South Main Avenue.

Celtic Gathering Cookout

Irish stew, Scottish sausage rolls, meat pies and scones are just some of the items visitors to the Appalachian Highland Celts’ Celtic Gathering Cookout on Saturday.

The cookout will be held at Tipton-Haynes State Historic Site in Johnson City from noon until 4 p.m. Admission is free but donations are welcomed by the organization.

A presentation on Celtic-Christianity Heritage will take place during the event, and alternative food options like hot dogs and chips will be available.

Beaverdam Jams

For the third year, the Town of Damascus is hosting Beaverdam Jams at the town park. The free music festival runs from 2-8 p.m. Saturday instead of a monthly concert series like in years past.

You can find the full music lineup and a list of food and drink vendors online.

Covered Bridge Jams

Elizabethton’s summer concert series continues at Covered Bridge Park Saturday at 7 p.m.

This Saturday, From the Edge will take the stage.