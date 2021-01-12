Wedding venue business begins to bounce back in 2021

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – In 2021, the wedding business is beginning to bounce back, with an emphasis on micro weddings and elopements.

Storybrook Farm, located in Jonesborough, hosts exclusively micro weddings and elopements.

Sherry Jenkins, Johnson City resident, chose Storybrook Farm for her April 2021 wedding.

“The good thing about Storybrook is it is a micro wedding venue,” Jenkins said. “That helps and being that it’s outside we’re able to spread out.”

Kelly Story with Storybrook Farm said the venue is booking into 2022 already.

“We have most of our spring weekend dates already booked for this year, October is completely booked for this year,” Story said. “We even have people booked until October 2022.”

The Heritage, located in Jonesborough, has operated as a more traditional wedding venue.

Linda DeLong with Heritage Event Space said business still isn’t completely back to normal.

“2021 seems to be a little better,” DeLong said. “I don’t think it’s a full schedule like we’re normally used to, but it does seem to be picking up.”