GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Community members who are in the midst of wedding planning were given an opportunity to attend a one-stop shop for all things wedding at the “Something Blue Bridal Fair” at the General Morgan Inn.

Coordinator Patricia Bohon told News Channel 11 on Saturday that the event is in its 14th year and hosted a vendor for every facet that goes into planning a wedding, from cakes and florists to photographers and dress designers.

She said engaged couples benefit from bridal shows because they provide a little of everything needed to host a wedding and reception.

“They like this show because it is smaller,” she said. “It’s intimate. There’s a lot of perks in the show. We have a lot of giveaways. We are a one-stop shop for everything that you need from your venue down to your last detail, as [well as] a coordinator for the special day.”

Along with dozens of vendors, some special giveaways took place for attendees of the show.