Website launched for proposed Cherokee Casino & Resort at The Pinnacle

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL)- A website has officially been launched for a proposed casino and resort in Washington County, Virginia.

The project, announced earlier this month by the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians along with the Pinnacle Retail development, rivals another proposal for a Hard Rock Casino, which would be housed in the former Bristol Mall just miles away.

SEE ALSO: Cherokee & Pinnacle developers propose casino project to compete with Bristol Hard Rock

The website details a site map for the proposed project. It includes a casino/hotel, a mountain coaster, a golf venue, an amphitheater, a hotel with a water park and retail and dining space.

A statement on the home page of the website reads, “In addition to the $500 million upfront capital investment, the project is expected to generate of {sic} $300 million in annual economic impact while creating 3,300 full-time jobs – positive impact that will be felt across Southwest Virginia.”

MORE: Newly released study reveals potential impact of casinos in Virginia