Weber City VFD thanks whoever cleared snowy roads in front of firehouse Friday

WEBER CITY, Va. (WJHL) – After inches of snow on Christmas forced the Weber City Volunteer Fire Department to stop providing service for over 24 hours, fire officials thanked whoever cleared their rode after an inch accumulated on Friday morning.

Fire officials said that they were pleasantly surprised Friday morning after someone cleared the hilly roads in front of the Weber City VFD.

“Yesterday, about 10:30, it was cleared. Our hill was clean, our parking lot was clean, you can still see the salt on the road, it was cleaned, and we kind of wondered where that came from because in reaching out with VDOT and the town, and trying to work on solutions, we were never told that it was going to be handled,” Captain Hunter Hensley said Saturday.

Hensley told News Channel 11’s Bianca Marais that the town of Weber City advertised for someone to remove snow from the town roads, but when roads became impassable on Christmas, he learned they had not had a single bid.

On Friday, fire officials learned that someone had finally put in their bid.

“It was a third party that had put in a sealed bid to clean the roads in the town. It was after they put a public notice out that they were taking applications and bids, and they closed that period with nobody putting in a bid, and after this story runs, somebody calls and puts a bid in,” Hensley explained. “Somebody seen it, somebody cared, and said ‘hey, I wanna go put this bid in.'”

Hensley said the town had originally had a road crew who would clear the roads owned by the town, but officials sold the equipment. He explained that the fire department reached out to the Virginia Department of Transportation to ask for assistance.

A spokesperson for VDOT told News Channel 11’s Bianca Marais in a statement:

“Although the fire department is located off a primary highway, which is VDOT’s first priority during a snowstorm, the department regularly accommodates requests for assistance from local emergency response organizations. It was VDOT’s understanding that the town was responding to requests for assistance from the fire department during snow removal. Awareness of the issue ensures VDOT’s reprioritizing of the location. We have reached out to the county, who will inform the fire department of the appropriate VDOT contact in the event of an emergency.” Michelle Earl, VDOT Bristol Communications

When asked about communication with VDOT, town or county officials, Hensley explained that none of the agencies reached out to the VFD.

Weber City fire officials are tonight thanking whoever cleared the roads leading to the VDF so they did not have to go out of service again as they did on Christmas. Learn more tonight at 6 and 11 on News Channel 11



Read the previous story here: https://t.co/YOsWnui4YX — Bianca Marais WJHL (@BiancaWJHL) January 9, 2021

“There’s been communication, but that communication has been initiated by us,” he told News Channel 11’s Bianca Marais. “I think that avenue should have been looked at and discussed between them two about, you know, ‘hey, we sold our equipment, the fire department still needs help, who’s going to help them?'”

Weber City Mayor Greg Smith explained in a statement:

“The town’s scraping contractor cleared the fire hall parking lot and the town street from US 23 to Roland Street in front of the fire hall. VDOT owns Roland Street and took care of scraping it.” Greg Smith, Weber City Mayor

Fire officials told News Channel 11’s Bianca Marais they will be attending the town council meeting on January 19 to discuss crews clearing the roads near the VFD as a priority in the future.

“I think all first responders should be a priority because nobody likes to think about them until you need them, but when you need them, you need them there yesterday,” Hensley said.