WEBER CITY, Va. (WJHL) — Residents of Weber City will soon have to find another way to dispose of their trash.

The town announced that weekly trash service will no longer be provided after Dec. 31.

“Beginning January 1st, 2024 town residents must personally arrange trash services by a provider of their choice or visit a county convenience center,” the announcement stated.

According to the town, residents can keep their trash cans.

The town said those wishing to continue using the current vendor should contact New Life Garbage of Kingsport. The quoted rate will be $20 per month, according to the town.

A list of Scott County solid waste convenience center locations and hours can be found online.