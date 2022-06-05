WEBER CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – According to the Weber City VFD, Weber City will have its first-ever Fourth of July celebration this year.

The event will be held from 5 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, July 2 at the old food City in Weber City, according to officials with the VFD.

Guests will be able to enjoy a car show, inflatables, fireworks and live entertainment.

The car show will include classic cars and jeeps, and there will be three different food trucks on-site.

Fireworks are expected to start at 9:15, or once it gets dark.

The event will be free and open to the public. The celebration will be sponsored by Scott Co. Telephone Co., Dean’s Tax Center, Pickin Parlor, Holston View United Methodist Church/ Comfort Keeper’s of Kingsport and the Town of Weber City.