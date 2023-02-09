WEBER CITY, Va. (WJHL) – Officers with the Weber City Police Department (WCPD) are searching for a woman in the area and asking for the public’s help.
According to a Facebook post from the department, Elizabeth Meridith was reported missing in the Weber City area.
The post listed Meridith’s description as follows:
- Height: 5’7″
- Weight: 160lbs
- Eyes: Brown
- Hair: Blonde
WCPD said Meridith lives with conditions that may make it difficult for her to return home.
Anyone with information on Meridith’s whereabouts is encouraged to call Scott County Dispatch at 276-386-9111.