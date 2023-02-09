WEBER CITY, Va. (WJHL) – Officers with the Weber City Police Department (WCPD) are searching for a woman in the area and asking for the public’s help.

Elizabeth Meridith Photo: Weber City Police Department

According to a Facebook post from the department, Elizabeth Meridith was reported missing in the Weber City area.

The post listed Meridith’s description as follows:

Height: 5’7″

Weight: 160lbs

Eyes: Brown

Hair: Blonde

WCPD said Meridith lives with conditions that may make it difficult for her to return home.

Anyone with information on Meridith’s whereabouts is encouraged to call Scott County Dispatch at 276-386-9111.