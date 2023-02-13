WEBER CITY, Va. (WJHL) — The Weber City Police Department is investigating an unattended death that occurred in the 1900 block of Main Street/U.S. Route 23, according to authorities.

A social media post on Monday from the department said the Virginia State Police (VSP) Bureau of Criminal Investigation is assisting with the investigation, which is ongoing.

An update from the VSP said its division was called to the area by Weber City police around 10:50 a.m. Monday. The so-far unidentified remains were sent to a medical examiner in Roanoke for autopsy, according to the VSP.

This is an active investigation, updates will be provided as they become available on WJHL.com.