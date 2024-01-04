WEBER CITY, Va. (WJHL) – Chief Donald Harding III with the Weber City Police Department and Chief Justin Miller with the Gate City Police Department entered into a mutual aid agreement on Jan. 1.

The agreement, which will increase police coverage and prioritize safety of the community, was reached due to staffing issues with the Weber City department.

Chief Harding III spoke about the hard times in a statement released Thursday.

“My goal is and always has been to try and make the best decisions to protect and serve my community,” Harding said. “Partnering with GCPD will help us be able to offer our community the best we can. I greatly appreciate Chief Miller, and the GCPD and look forward to our departments working together for our communities.”

“One of my mottos in life is what I believe for us. Greater things are coming!”