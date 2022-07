WEBER CITY, Va. (WJHL) – Weber City has a new police chief.

According to the Weber City Police Department, Donald Harding III was appointed on Tuesday, July 19.

Harding previously served as an officer within the police department. News Channel 11 spoke with Harding in June, when officers and former police chief Matt Bishop were appealing to the town council for hazard pay.

The department is accepting applications for full-time police officers.