ABINDGDON, Va. (WJHL) — The United Way of Southwest Virginia (UWSWVA) has expanded an online portal that helps families with babies and young children find childcare.

The “Birth to 5 Hub” connects families with “high quality childcare options,” according to a news release. More than 150 childcare providers across the region now are in that system.

“While the need for childcare in Southwest Virginia is great, there is also the need to help parents find childcare options in one centralized location,” UWSWVA CEO Travis Staton said. He said the tool can also assist local employers who need to locate services for their workforces.

“We are excited for the Birth to 5 Hub to become the bridge that helps connect those groups in our region,” Staton said.

A look at the Birth To 5 Hub’s homepage. (UWSWVA)

Providers included in the list range from family day homes and child care centers to “mixed delivery providers,” Head Start programs and public school programs.

The site allows parents to see contact names, phone numbers, addresses, email addresses, websites, and descriptions of the opportunities in their community. It features a number of additional filters for locations, how many children of each age need care and one to only show providers with current openings.

“Families often have to navigate several different websites to find information about programs, including program quality, cost, and eligibility,” UWSWVA Childhood Success Outreach Coordinator Crystal Rasnake said.

The webpage can be reached here: Birth To 5 Hub.