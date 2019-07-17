WEB EXTRA: List of Freedom Hall events & performances

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – From Metallica to Elvis to President Donald Trump, Freedom Hall Civic Center has hosted a wide variety of guests since the facility first opened in 1974.
Through the late 1970s, 80s, and into the 90s, the venue attracted some of the biggest names in pop, country, and rock. Freedom Hall hosted more than 300 concerts between 1974 and 1999, drawing more than one million concert-goers.
But in recent years, the number of concerts involving big acts has dwindled.
News Channel 11’s Jessica Fuller spoke to Johnson City officials about the future of Freedom Hall Civic Center. Look for Jessica’s Digital Exclusive report “What happened to Freedom Hall?” this Thursday on WJHL.com.
Below you will find two lists detailing the performances and events that have taken place inside Freedom Hall over the years.
Freedom Hall Performances and Events (1974-1999)
List of Artists and Events at Freedom Hall
