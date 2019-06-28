WEB EXTRA: Full interviews with HVMC CEO Lindy White and protester Dani Cook

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL)- Friday morning Ballad Health and Holston Valley Medical Center officials announced they restricted access for a known protester outside of the facility, Dani Cook.

Cook, along with others have been protesting outside of HVMC for 58 days expressing concerns over several issues including NICU consolidation.

Just hours after Holston Valley Medical Center officials limited access for Dani Cook, we had the opportunity to speak with both Holston Valley’s CEO Lindy White and Dani Cook.

In an interview with News Channel 11 Dani Cook claimed Ballad Health filed paperwork Friday to downgrade Mountain View Hospital in Southwest Virginia taking away OBGYN services and surgical services.

In an e-mail response Friday afternoon, Ballad Health officials issued the following statement:

“There have been no final service line changes in Wise County; however, we have not performed surgery at Mountain View since October due to low patient volumes. Given the patient safety and staffing challenges that can accompany low volume services, our physicians asked us to stop scheduling surgeries at Mountain View while we work together to develop our long-range plans for Wise County. ” Ballad Health

In an interview with News Channel 11’s Blake Lipton, Dani Cook also said that Ballad Health has fired employees for liking her Facebook live videos or making comments on those live videos that are negative towards the company.

Ballad Health denies that claim.

