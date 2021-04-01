‘We want to be here for them’: SWVA grandmother continuing to petition to see grandchildren after Gov. Northam signs bill

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Gov. Ralph Northam has signed Senate Bill 1325 into law.

It is a law that allows grandparents in Virginia who have petitioned the court for visitation rights of a grandchild, who is a minor.

This is only in cases where the parent of the grandchild has died or is incapacitated.

Grandparents must provide evidence that the deceased or incapacitated parent gave consent to the grandparent.

If the parent’s consent is proven, the court can then determine if visitation is in the best interest of the minor grandchild.

Southwest Virginia grandmother Pamela Price said she has not seen three of her grandchildren since her son Andy Williams died in 2016.

“One thing that is really hard for me is I just can’t imagine what the children might have thought by our relationship being suddenly severed,” Price explained.

She has been going to through the court system ever since.

“We’ve been through juvenile and domestic. We have been in circuit court of appeals one time. So, when we go back after this law goes into effect July 1, we will be able to present our information and to show our relationship with the children, in the hopes that we will be granted visitation,” Price explained. “When we petitioned the court, we did so not to disrupt their lives but to just let them know that they have a loving family. That Andy’s entire family loves them, misses them and we want to be here for them.”

The bill will take effect July 1, 2020.