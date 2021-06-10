‘We think we have something, a little bit for everybody’: Lakeside Concert Series returns to Winged Deer Park

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Lakeside Concert Series is bringing bands from across the region to Winged Deer Park this summer. The bands will take the stage in the Goulding Amphitheatre on Carroll Creek Road.

Organizers select a variety of bands covering a wide range of genres throughout the summer.

“We have country, we have funk, we have southern rock, we have rock, old-time rock and roll, so we think we have something, a little bit for everybody,” said Gary Gray with Johnson City Parks and Recreation. “For the main part, we try to stick with bands out in the Tri-Cities or East Tennessee.”

Holly Ann and the Dirt Road Rising band perform on the night of Thursday, June 9. The modern country band from Mountain City says it will perform a combination of covers and original songs.

“We call it modern with a twist, to kind of bring in the old country as well. So we really do want to make it more modern but try to stick back to those basic roots of country,” said lead singer Holly Ann.

Holly Ann said the band is signed in Nashville but is excited to be performing at home.

“To see people supporting you at home, that’s really where the love comes from,” she said. “Just to know that you’re loved in your hometown and no matter how far away you go you always have somewhere to come back to. We’re gonna have fun. We love performing and we love to see people get out and dance. That’s my favorite thing in the world is just people come down here and dance and I’ll probably get out there with you and dance.”

Gray said you can pull up your boat on Boone Lake or bring blankets and chairs to enjoy the music from the hillside.

“The scenery is great, the people are friendly, and the atmosphere is nice and we hope everybody will come out,” Gray said.

Performances are scheduled for 7–9 p.m. every Thursday from now until the end of July, except for July 1 and on Sunday, June 27 when the Johnson Symphony Orchestra will play. The concerts are free and open to the public.