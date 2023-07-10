KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Members of the Appalachian Community Federal Credit Union (ACFCU) experienced errors using online and mobile banking over the weekend, and a credit union spokesperson said crews worked around the clock to fix the issue.

Miranda Cooper, ACFCU’s vice president of member experience, told News Channel 11 in an email that the credit union had planned to move internal servers from Gray to Kingsport around 5 p.m. on Friday. Cooper said all services were expected to be back online by 10 p.m. Friday.

Instead, Cooper said ACFCU encountered “roadblocks with our third-party vendors.” Those vendors received error messages while trying to reconnect to the server during the move from Gray to Kingsport, according to Cooper.

“Our IT department has been working around the clock to get this resolved, and we have an emergency support ticket in with our vendors,” Cooper said Monday morning.

As of 3:55 p.m. Sunday, the credit union reported that debit card issues had been resolved. Cooper informed News Channel 11 on Monday afternoon that mobile and online banking services had also been restored.

The issues did not stem from a security breach, according to Cooper, but rather a connectivity problem.

“We know we let our members down, and I can assure you no one is more disappointed than our staff,” Cooper said in the email.