JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Dangerously cold arctic weather is coming our way and road crews are geared up for the cold day’s work ahead.

Workers at Kingsport Public Works have been pre-treating the roads since Wednesday afternoon. They have continued to pre-treat throughout Thursday and will continue into the night.

Assistant Director of Public Works for Kingsport Tim Elsea says even with the upcoming holiday, they still have a job to do.

“It’s Christmas holiday and we’d love to be home, but it’s our responsibility to make sure the roads are safe and people are taken care of,” Elsea said.

Elsea says in the next few days, they’re just as important as first responders.

“If the roads get icy, fire trucks, police cars, they need us on fighting with them side by side,” said Elsea. “So, it’s a team effort all throughout the city.”

In Johnson City, the biggest challenge they’re facing is having people here to work since it’s close to the holiday, but they’re well-prepared to handle the weather.

“I mean we know the weather. We know the temps,” said Assistant Director of Public Works for Johnson City Andy Best. “Again we know about how long it takes to melt. Daylight always helps. We’ll be here throughout the night to make sure that if it does get slick that we’re there to treat it.”

They didn’t pretreat the roads because of the possible rain. If it does rain, it would wash all of the pre-treatment away.

But, they’re not worried about their salt not melting in colder temperatures.

“We have additives to salt or treatments we wet it with,” said Best. “That actually helps it work at lower temperatures. So, we add those to the salt and we’ll start probably adding those around 15 to 10 degrees.”

Both Kingsport and Johnson City public works want to remind people to stay safe through this incoming weather and to stay off of the roads as much as possible.