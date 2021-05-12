‘We don’t want to forget’: Family and friends remember mother, daughter lost in fatal crash

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Family and friends of Jalynn Chisholm and Tonya Westmoreland remember a mother and daughter after they were killed in a Johnson City car wreck.
A candlelight ceremony is planned for Thursday at 8 p.m. outside of Procare in Johnson City.
“It seems to me like it’s not real,” Michaela Westmoreland, cousin to Jalynn and niece to Tonya, said. “I’m still having a hard time accepting it.”
Westmoreland said Jalynn was a student at Science Hill High School.
“She was getting ready to graduate,” Westmoreland said.
Westmoreland said her aunt, Tonya, was a nurse at Procare in Johnson City.
Kimberley Voelker was a friend and coworker to Tonya.
“Tonya honestly always put herself on the backburner,” Voelker said. “She would do for everybody else first, and I mean that.”
Voelker said Tonya was an excellent nurse.
“She has taken care of a lot of kids in our area,” Voelker said. “She worked with special needs kids, so she’s leaving a lot of legacy behind, and we don’t want to forget that.”
Michaela Westmoreland won’t forget.
“Just hug your loved ones close every chance you get because you never know,” Westmoreland said.