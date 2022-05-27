JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — The cast and crew of Jonesborough’s new community play are putting on the final touches before its premiere.

“We Did It Together” is the new original StoryTown Community play written by Jules Corriere. This play is the fourth installment in a series of original community plays at the McKinney Center written by Corriere.

The play is set in mid-twentieth century Jonesborough and features a cast of nearly forty actors. The plot features true-life stories focused on real people from the community. Many cast members are playing their own friends and relatives in the show, including Ernest (Buttons) McKinney, Jr. whose parents are both characters in the play.

Corriere has recently placed and won awards in several international film festivals, including winning first at the Hollywood Just 4 Shorts Screenplay Competition.

The show’s music was composed by Heather McCluskey, Richard Owen Greer is directing, Brett McCluskey is the music director and accompanist, and Kevin Iega Jeff choreographed the show. The set was designed by J.J. Jeffers.

Tickets for “We Did It Together” are on sale through the Historic Visitors Center at (423) 753-1010 or online at Jonesborough.com/tickets. A complete list of showtimes can also be found at the link.