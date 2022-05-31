JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Jonesborough boy who spent three-quarters of his life battling Stage IV cancer died Monday, two days after his eighth birthday and 10 days after his family opted to discontinue treatment.

“We are heartbroken,” Katie Hicks, Charlie “Cash” Hicks’s mother wrote in a Facebook post. “But so very grateful he is no longer in pain.”

According to Hicks’ family, Cash passed away shortly before 6 p.m. on Monday. After disappointing test results, the family announced that Cash would no longer be continuing treatment after May 20 and care would focus on managing pain and making him as comfortable as possible.





Hicks was first diagnosed in 2016 at just two years old. Before opting to end treatment, Hicks was being cared for by St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital staff in Memphis, Tennessee. (Photo/Katie Hicks)

Throughout his battle with neuroblastoma, support flooded in for the Jonesborough boy and his family in the form of letters, opportunities and direct financial support. In 2016, local musicians visited Cash and performed his personal fight song — Tom Petty’s “I Won’t Back Down.”

In 2017, the community rallied behind Charlie for a Benefit Bash that raised funds for his care.

On Cash’s birthday, May 28, he and the Hicks family received an outpouring of support on the CashStrong Facebook group as well as visits from some of his favorite characters.