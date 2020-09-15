‘We are forever grateful for his leadership’: Tri-Cities Military Affairs Council’s Ernie Rumsby dies

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- A man who worked to serve veterans in our community has died.

Ernie Rumsby, president of the Tri-Cities Military Affairs Council, has passed, according to officials with the group.

A Facebook post on the Tri-Cities Military Affairs Council Facebook page Tuesday it read in part, “It is with heavy hearts and great devotion that we share with you that Ernie Rumsby has passed, we are forever grateful for his leadership, service and commitment.”

Mountain Home National Cemetery also posted about the loss of Ernie on social media saying, “It is with great sadness that we tell you our dear friend, Ernie Rumsby, has died. Please remember his wife Vera, and their entire family in your thoughts and prayers.Ernie was a powerhouse in our area in every aspect of remembering and honoring our heroes, our Veterans. If there was a military event of any kind, Ernie was there. He was one of a kind and has left shoes no one will ever be able to fill.Well done, good and faithful servant. We will miss you here on earth, but we rejoice knowing that we all will be reunited one day in our eternal life. Godspeed my friend!”