‘We also need our businesses to stay open to survive’: Safety measures in place as Restaurant Week kicks off in Downtown Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Johnson City restaurants, like many businesses, took a hit during the pandemic.

Closures and restrictions on the capacity for inside eateries took a toll on these establishments this past summer, but an initiative launching this week is expected to drive people back downtown.

Restaurant week in downtown Johnson City begins November 7th and ends on the 14th. According to the city’s website, 17 restaurants are participating and will be offering special deals in honor of the event.

Peggy Ann Bakery is one of the participating restaurants and will be offering 20% off any purchase of $20 or more. “We’re looking for the people that want that little pick me up and want the little joy of a donut or a sweet,” said Owner of Peggy Ann Bakery, Will Martin.

While the goal of this week is to bring in as many customers as possible, the ongoing pandemic still remains at the forefront of many minds. Keeping this in mind, Martin said they will still be enforcing the rules they have been operating under during this pandemic.

“We’re requiring masks at all times and really just trying to get people in and out as quickly as we can with grab and go takeaway items,” said Martin.

Peggy Ann Bakery also has social distancing markers on the floor and allows only a certain amount of people in the shop at a time. The restaurant itself has been a staple in Greeneville, Tennessee and this is the first year for the downtown Johnson City location. Although it has been a tough year, Martin told News Channel 11’s Kelly Grosfield that they have a great customer base that’s been keeping them afloat.

Restaurant week in Downtown Johnson City starts on Saturday, November 7th, and runs through the 14th. Hear from local businesses tonight on @WJHL11 at 6 about their expectations and how they're putting on this event during an on-going pandemic. pic.twitter.com/TT6MFPVto3 — Kelly Grosfield (@KellyGros_WJHL) November 6, 2020

Other restaurants participating include Southern Craft and Red Meze. Both of these restaurants are still following local mask mandates as well as constant sanitization after a table has finished their meal.

“I know we’re having tough times right now, just bear with us a little bit, we’re following guidelines as much as possible,” said Manager at Southern Craft, Miguel Villafane.

Despite the challenges posed by the pandemic, these restaurants hope the deals set for next week will be enough to pull in a good crowd.

“We have a specialty beer that’s coming out and will be $3 a pint for the whole week,” said Villafane.

“We’re going to have a chicken or lamb gyro with one side and a soft drink or tea for $8,” said Red Meze Manager, Cory Bachetti.

Even though eating out isn’t the most popular right now, officials with the local chamber of commerce said that local businesses need your help. In fact, it’s a balancing act between staying safe and staying open.

“We’re wanting our businesses to be safe and our shoppers to be safe but we also need our businesses to stay open to survive,” said President and CEO of the Chamber of Commerce, Bob Cantler.

Overall, people are encouraged to take on downtown this week and support local businesses while also remembering those safety guidelines.