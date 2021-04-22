WCVSO: Wanted Abingdon woman sought after evading deputies, helicopter search

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – The Washington County Virginia Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman who reportedly avoided arrest by escaping out of a bedroom window.

According to a post from WCVSO, deputies attempted to find and arrest Holly Kristen Honaker, of Abingdon, on Wednesday, April 21.

The post states Honaker “ultimately escaped out a bedroom window and fled from deputies.”

A search for Honaker was reportedly conducted and involved a K-9 and Virginia State Police helicopter.

WCVSO reports after about an hour, the search was called off once authorities learned Honaker had been given a ride out of the area.

The sheriff’s office believes she may return to her home in the 16000 block of Black Hollow Road in Abingdon or be with her boyfriend, Matthew McKinnon.

The post states Honaker is “wanted for felony probation violation with underlying narcotic violations.”

Anyone with information regarding her location is asked to call WCVSO at (276) 676-6000 or dial 911.