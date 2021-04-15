WCVSO: Abingdon man’s body recovered from South Fork Holston River Wednesday morning

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – An Abingdon, Virginia man’s body was found in the South Fork Holston River after his family reported him missing, according to authorities.

According to Captain James Blevins of the Washington County Virginia Sheriff’s Office, Freddie Raymond Jackson, born in 1949, was reported missing by his family on Tuesday, April 14.

Blevins said deputies were alerted about Jackson’s status as a missing person at 9:28 p.m. Tuesday.

Jackson had left to go fishing on the river Monday and had not been heard from, Blevins said.

Family members told deputies that he had parked his vehicle at Abingdon Vineyards on Osceola Road and Alvarado Road, according to Blevins.

Deputies responded to the area and found Jackson’s vehicle. They also reportedly found a chair and fishing equipment on the riverbank.

Blevins said a light was seen out in the water, prompting a search and water rescue.

Jackson’s body was recovered at 1:33 a.m. Wednesday about a mile from his equipment. The body was found near the mouth of the river and South Holston Lake, according to Blevins.

Jackson was wearing waders when he was found.

Blevins said no foul play is suspected in Jackson’s death. His body has been sent to Roanoke for an autopsy in order to determine the exact cause of death.

The following agencies assisted in the recovery of Jackson’s body: