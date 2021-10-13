WCSO: Washington County, Tenn. shooting suspect remains at large after evading deputies

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Authorities say a shooting suspect remains at large after he fled from police.

According to the Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Office, deputies spotted Brantley Allen Freshour, 24, around 3 p.m. Tuesday at a gas station near the intersection of Highway 107 and Baley Bridge Road. He is wanted on a charge of aggravated assault in connection with a shooting that happened on Oct. 5.

When deputies approached Freshour, he ran into a wooded area near the gas station, according to the sheriff’s office.

“The sheriff’s office utilized multiple K9 units, a departmental drone, and also a helicopter provided by the Tennessee Highway Patrol to search,” the sheriff’s office said in a release. “After an hours-long search of the area, Freshour could not be located. Investigators believe that he may have been picked up by someone in the area, shortly after fleeing.”

Freshour is now facing a new charge of evading arrest on top of the original charge related to the shooting. The sheriff’s office says he should be “considered armed and dangerous.”

Freshour is about 5-feet-10-inches tall, weighs about 163 pounds, and has red hair and hazel eyes. The sheriff’s office says he is known to frequent the South Central community of the county.

Anyone with information on Freshour’s whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 423-788-1414.