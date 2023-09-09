JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) is warning community members of a phone scam that has been reported in the area.

According to a release from the WCSO, residents reported receiving phone calls from scammers who posed as members of the sheriff’s office. The caller reportedly states that the victim must send money or a warrant will be issued for their arrest.

In some cases, the WCSO said scammers “spoof” the department’s phone number in order to gain trust. Some scammers will also demand payment in the form of gift cards or electronic currency like Bitcoin.

The WCSO said residents should never give their personal/financial information over the phone if they didn’t initiate the call. Those who receive a call demanding money should hang up and call local law enforcement, the release said.