WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – The Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) responded to a single-vehicle crash involving a power pole.

According to Washington County, Virginia Sheriff Blake Andis, a driver was ejected from the vehicle and med-flight was requested. Power lines around the scene are reported to be down and on the road.

Both lanes on Route 75 in the area of Concord Lane in Washington County, Virginia are closed and motorists can expect delays.

No further details have been released at this time. News Channel 11 will provide updates as we receive them.