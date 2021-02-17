WCSO: Two fugitives arrested for separate ‘child-related felony charges’ in Michigan, Virginia

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Authorities in Washington County, Tennessee said two men facing separate “child-related felony charges” in two different states have been arrested.

According to officials with the Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Office, Charles Edward Carr, 49, and Michael Wayne Bowman, 20, were arrested.

Officials said in a release Wednesday that Bowman, “is facing charges out of the state of Michigan for felony child abuse, after allegedly causing serious physical injury to a child.”

Carr is facing felony charges out of Virginia, “after allegedly trying to solicit sex, via electronic means, from a person less than 15 years of age,” according to the release.

Both Bowman and Carr are being held at the Washington County Detention Center without bond and were scheduled to appear in court Wednesday affernoon.

Officials in Washington County said they worked with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Virginia State Police and the Portage Michigan Police Department in arresting the two suspects.