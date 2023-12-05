JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Two people have died after an early morning fire in Jonesborough on Tuesday.

According to the Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), deputies were called to a fire in the 800 Block of Mill Springs Road just before 3 a.m.

Three juveniles reportedly escaped the fire and called 911, the WCSO said. The two deceased people have been transported to the William Jenkins Forensic Center for identification.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is assisting the WCSO in the investigation of the fire. Multiple fire departments and agencies responded to the fire.