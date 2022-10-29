JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL)– The Washington County Sheriff’s Office held its second Trunk or Treat event Saturday evening.

About 2,500 people came to the 2-hour event. There were reportedly so many people at the event that the sheriff’s office ran out of candy and had to go out to get more.

The event offered a chance for kids to dress up as their favorite characters, vote on their favorite trunk and gave people a place to enjoy Halloween safely.

“We have our community relations people handing out things about keeping safe,” said Washington County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer, Susan Saylor. “911 is back there and so we’re just out here having a good time tonight keeping it safe.”

Attendees were just happy to get back to enjoying the holiday after COVID put restrictions on events the last two years.

“This is like her first time actually interacting, seeing other kids with their costumes,” said Dominique Rayborn. “So it’s a nice, safe environment [for] trunk or treating. Everybody’s nice, friendly. And it’s just a really good event for the kids.”