WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man is facing several charges after Washington County deputies stopped his vehicle for violations and found out it was stolen.

According to a release from the Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), deputies saw a Nissan Titan pickup truck fail to stop at a stop sign in the Telford area on Thursday. The truck also had an expired registration, prompting deputies to attempt a traffic stop.

The truck continued driving despite the WCSO deputies activating their sirens and blue lights, according to the release. The WCSO reports the truck eventually came to a stop on Roy Green Road.

The driver was identified as Daniel Barnett, 37. Deputies reportedly found Barnett in possession of liquid morphine, and they discovered the truck had been reported stolen out of Harlan, Kentucky.

Barnett was charged with the following:

Evading arrest

Possession of stolen property

Simple possession of Schedule II narcotics

Driving on revoked license (2nd offense)

2 counts of stop sign violation

He was transported to the Washington County Detention Center and placed on a $14,000 bond. Barnett is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.