WCSO: ‘Too early’ to release details following single-vehicle wreck in Jonesborough, investigation ongoing

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL)- Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Office deputies were on the scene of a wreck in Jonesborough on West Jackson Boulevard Monday afternoon.

There were several additional agencies on the scene of that wreck including Jonesborough Police and fire officials.

News Channel 11’s Anslee Daniel was there as investigators put a white sheet over the driver’s side door on the wrecked vehicle.

I’m on Jackson Blvd in Jonesborough where Jonesborough PD and the Washington Co. FD were sent to what appears to be a single car wreck around 4:25. pic.twitter.com/VKbMNVQiPA — Anslee Daniel WJHL (@Anslee_WJHL) July 27, 2020

Photo: WJHL

Photo: WJHL

When we reached out to officials with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office Monday they said it was “too early” in the investigation to release any details.

This is a developing story. Look for updates on WJHL.com.