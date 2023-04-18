WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) will host a drug take-back event on April 22.

This event, in partnership with Insight Alliance for National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, will take place at Boones Creek Christian Church from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public in hopes of providing a safe, convenient and responsible way of disposing of perception drugs, a release from the WCSO states.

“Too often, unused prescription drugs find their way into the wrong hands. That’s dangerous and often tragic. This event is a great opportunity for everyone to clean out their medicine cabinets and turn in prescription drugs safely and anonymously,” said Sheriff Keith Sexton.