WCSO: Telford man charged with second-degree murder after October 2020 death investigation

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Authorities in Washington County, Tennessee have charged a man with second-degree murder after he reportedly provided another man with methamphetamine before his death.

According to a release from the Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Office, William E. Britton, 50, has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of Phillip Riddle, 50.

Authorities said they found Riddle dead in October 2020 and that, “As a result of the investigation, it was later learned that Riddle’s cause of death was due to fentanyl and methamphetamine toxicity. Investigators also found evidence that Britton had provided Riddle with methamphetamine prior to his death.”

Investigators recovered nearly one pound of crystal methamphetamine and case from a safe belonging to Britton, according to the release.

Britton was arrested on Monday after the case was presented to a grand jury earlier in the month.

He is now being held in the Washington County Detention Center on a $250,000 bond and is due in court later this year.

Authorities did say in the release that more charged are pending as the investigation is ongoing.