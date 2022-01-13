WCSO: Telford man arrested for raping person with developmental disability

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Telford man has been charged with rape following a joint investigation conducted by the Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) and the Greeneville Police Department (GPD).

Aaron Joe Massey, 26, of Telford, stands accused of raping a person living with developmental disabilities who could not consent, according to a release from WSCO.

Police arrested Massey in Greeneville, and he was transported and booked into the Washington County Detention Center on a $50,000 bond.

His court hearing is scheduled for Wednesday at 10:30 a.m.

Further charges are pending, and the case remains open with both agencies, the release states. No further details have been released at this time.