WCSO: Telford man arrested during traffic stop after police discover vehicle was stolen

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A traffic stop by Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff’s deputies led to the arrest of a Telford man on stolen vehicle charges.

When deputies stopped Harley Lee Wise, 27, they discovered Wise was driving on a suspended license, a release from the department reads. The vehicle’s registration revealed it had been stolen out of Kingsport.

Officers arrested Wise, charging him for driving with a suspended license and possession of a stolen vehicle.

Wise’s bond is set at $11,000, and he is set to appear in court on Friday.

The release does not specify when or where the arrest occurred. News Channel 11 has reached out to the WCSO for additional details.