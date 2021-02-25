WCSO: Suspect in 2016 homicide back in Tri-Cities region after fighting extradition from North Carolina

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- A suspect arrested in a 2016 homicide cold case investigation has been extradited from North Carolina back to the Tri-Cities region.

WCSO officials said Zefrin Leigh Parker, 27, was “served with an arrest warrant Thursday afternoon which charged him with one count of Felony Murder.”

Parker was charged in the death of Keila Marie Gilbert-Taylor.

Pictured: Keila Marie Gilbert-Taylor

Gilbert-Taylor’s body was found by fishermen along the river near Herb Hodge Road in December 2016.

Parker was arrested in December 2020 on charges related to her death in North Carolina.

At the time of his arrest, Parker was located in Asheville. According to the sheriff’s office, he was determined to be homeless.

Up until Thursday, he was being held in the Buncombe County, N.C. Jail without bond, pending his extradition back to Washington County.

The release also noted that Parker fought extradition after his arrest.

“Investigator’s filed for a Governor’s Warrant seeking Parker’s return to Tennessee.

Governor Bill Lee along with the Governor of North Carolina both issued a Governor’s Warrant which then authorized Parker’s return back to Tennessee to face charges,” the release stated.

Parker is due in Sessions Court in Washington County, Tennessee on Friday at 10 a.m.