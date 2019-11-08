WCSO: Stolen Mustang found destroyed in Pike County, Kentucky

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Two men have been arrested for reportedly stealing a Mustang out of a garage in Jonesborough.

According to officials at the Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Office, Shannon Lynn Harris, 40, and Christopher Eugene Hammett, 44, are charged with burglary after the 2010 Mustang Shelby car was stolen out of a garage on April 30th.

Investigators were able to process evidence left behind by the suspects and have it analyzed at the TBI crime lab.

Authorities said both suspects confessed to taking the stolen Mustang.

Harris and Hammett have been indicted by a grand jury and each face one count of Aggravated Burglary in addition to one count of Theft (Over $60,000).

Authorities also said the Mustang was later found destroyed in Pike County, Kentucky by Kentucky State Police.

Harris and Hammett are each being held on $25,000 bond and are scheduled to appear in criminal court February 10.

Authorities are continuing to investigate and said more charges are possible.

Anyone with additional information about this case is asked to contact the Criminal Investigation Division at the Washington County Sheriff’s Office by calling 423-788-1414.