WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with the Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Office confirmed they are investigating a shooting at Crossroads Country Store on Highway 81 South in Jonesborough.

No further information was immediately available.

Multiple viewers have reported heavy police presence near the store.

News Channel 11 has a crew on the way to the scene and will update the story as it develops.

This is a developing story. Look for updates on WJHL.com.