Washington County TN Sheriff’s Office asking for public’s help identifying masked burglary suspect

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to identify a burglary suspect who was wearing a mask during a Limestone burglary on Sunday.
According to a release from the sheriff’s office, the burglary occurred at Johnnies Market on Highway 11E in Limestone early on Sunday morning.
The suspect was seen on cameras wearing a white mask, a dark-colored hoodie and gray pants.
The suspect was also carrying a dark bag.
The suspect was described as being of thin build and 6’2″ in height.
A window was reportedly busted out with a pry bar.
Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 423-788-1414.