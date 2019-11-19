Washington County TN Sheriff’s Office asking for public’s help identifying masked burglary suspect

Local

by: News Channel 11 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Photo: Washington County TN Sheriff’s Office

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to identify a burglary suspect who was wearing a mask during a Limestone burglary on Sunday.

According to a release from the sheriff’s office, the burglary occurred at Johnnies Market on Highway 11E in Limestone early on Sunday morning.

  • Photo: Washington County TN Sheriff’s Office
  • Photo: Washington County TN Sheriff’s Office

The suspect was seen on cameras wearing a white mask, a dark-colored hoodie and gray pants.

The suspect was also carrying a dark bag.

The suspect was described as being of thin build and 6’2″ in height.

A window was reportedly busted out with a pry bar.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 423-788-1414.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss